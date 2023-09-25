Romeo Doubs worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs made his mark for the team in their come-from-behind 18-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With Christian Watson out, the second-year wideout stepped up and capped a productive day by catching the go-ahead touchdown for the team.

Below, we’ll take a look at Doubs’ performance in Week 3 and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Week 4 waiver wire

Doubs caught a season-high five of 12 targets for 73 receiving yards and the aforementioned touchdown in the victory over the Saints on Sunday. He was far and away Jordan Love’s go-to weapon and he may continue to get a high volume of looks as Watson works his way back from his hamstring injury.

Doubs is rostered in just 34.1% of fantasy leagues, so he should be available on most waiver wires ahead of Thursday’s contest.