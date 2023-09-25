C.J. Stroud worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not only emerged as the top rookie quarterback in the NFL through three weeks, but a viable fantasy option as he has completed over 64 percent of his passes for 906 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud: Week 4 waiver wire

Rostership (via ESPN Fantasy): 11.2%

The concerns about Stroud’s fantasy value were similar to that of any rookie quarterback coming into the NFL, but three weeks in and not only does Stroud look like an early favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he also looks like a QB2 fantasy option at worst for the rest of the season.

So far Stroud has avoided the turnover bug and over the past two weeks the 21-year-old out of Ohio State has shown his arm talent, throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 loss last week against the Indianapolis Colts and following that with a 280-yard, two-touchdown performance Sunday in a 37-17 road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans are confidence in Stroud’s ability to lead the offense and they have been rewarded for that.

While it’s very likely Stroud will experience some off weeks and rookie growing pains, he is must-add in any league where he’s available as a top-end bye-week or injury replacement QB and a potential week-to-week starter.