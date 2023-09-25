Jameis Winston worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured in Week 3 and suffered a sprained AC joint that is likely to keep him off the field for several weeks. In the meantime, Jameis Winston will take over as starting quarterback for the Saints. When Winston came in during the third quarter of the Saints’ Week 3 game against the Packers, he went 10-for-16 for 101 yards.

Saints QB Jameis Winston: Week 4 waiver wire

Carr has been classified as week-to-week and has not yet been ruled out for the Saints’ Week 4 game against the Buccaneers, though it would certainly be a surprise if he played so soon after the injury to his throwing shoulder. Winston is currently rostered in just 0.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

It’s unclear how many weeks Winston will be starting, so don’t be too hurried in adding him to a fantasy roster this week just because Carr is out. Winston could be worth adding in a 2-QB league, but there are likely better options available in standard leagues.