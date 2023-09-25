Ravens running backs worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a disappointing 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but got some production from their stable of running of running backs. While quarterback Lamar Jackson did lead the team in rushing, Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, and Kenyan Drake all got touches while Justice Hill sat out with a toe injury.

Below, we’ll take a look at the Ravens running back’s performances in Week 3 and why you should consider picking one of them up off the waiver wire for their Week 4 matchup against the the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens running backs: Week 4 waiver wire

Hill’s status with his toe injury will have to be monitored throughout the week, but should be the presumed starter if he’s cleared to play this Sunday. He ran for two touchdowns in their Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans and got 11 carries for 41 rushing yards along with three receiving targets the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s rostered in 33.9% of fantasy leagues and should still be available on the waiver wire this week.

As for the others, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon got plenty of run against the Colts in Hill’s absence. The veterans combined for 83 rushing yards off 21 carries and Gordon even pulled in two receptions for 23 receiving yards. Edwards is already rostered in 63.7% of fantasy leagues, so you’ll most likely won’t find him on the waiver wire this week. Also keep in mind that he is currently being evaluated for a concussion and it has yet to be determined if he’ll enter protocol. Meanwhile, the lane is wide open for you to scoop MelGor off the wire with his rostership at just 1.1%.

As for Drake, he had just one carry in the Colts loss, along with two receptions for 31 yards. He did cough up a fumble and that does not bode well for his usage moving forward. If you do want to kick the tires on the veteran, his rostership is just 0.8%.