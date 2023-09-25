Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, September 25

We’re now down to the final week of the fantasy baseball season, and every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Monday, September 25 is a pretty barren one, but despite just four games on the docket, there’s still some value to be found if you know where to look.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, September 25

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Schmidt, who’s given up four runs in each of his last two starts. Those were at Fenway Park and against the Toronto Blue Jays, though, and after a string of tough matchups, he gets a bit of a reprieve on Monday against a D-backs team that’s slashing just .231/.309/.376 against right-handed pitching in September — ranking them 25th in team OPS over that span. His stuff is still solid, and he’s been a good bet for five or six quality innings far more often than not this year. On a light day of action, the righty is worth a roll of the dice.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, September 25.