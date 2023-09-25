Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 27

Congratulations: With just one week left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either in your fantasy finals or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: relief pitchers.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 27 relief pitcher targets

Chris Martin, RP, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 3.2%

Kenley Jansen was thought to be making his return from the COVID IL this past weekend, but he still wasn’t cleared yet — and will apparently need at least one bullpen session before pitching in a game. With just a week left, that’s not a lot of time to ramp up, and Boston doesn’t have a ton to play for. Even if they don’t shut Jansen down, though, his absence is bound to create at least one or two opportunities for Martin, who’s unscored upon since late July and nailed down his first save chance in Texas last week.

Jose Leclerc, RP, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 3.1%

With Will Smith struggling and Aroldis Chapman moving around depending on leverage and matchups, it turns out that Leclerc still has a role in the ninth for the Rangers after all. He locked down a save against the Red Sox last week, while Smith has allowed at least one run in three straight appearances and taken two losses over that span. It’s not at all out of the question, especially with Texas needing every win it can get against the Mariners to start this week, that they give Leclerc another shot in the ninth, particularly against a string of righty batters. For all of his ups and downs, this year, he still has a 2.98 ERA and 58 Ks in 52 appearances.

James McArthur, SP/RP, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 0.3%

Both Carlos Hernandez and Taylor Clarke have been awful this month, opening the door for McArthur — who’s given up just one hit with 11 Ks in 10.2 innings so far in September. He also notched his first save of the year last week, and it seems like the Royals — who have a manageable week against the Tigers and Yankees — might give him some more run in the ninth in the coming days.

Will Vest, RP, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 1.5%

We’re not sure how many chances AJ Hinch wants to give Alex Lange in the ninth — he’s blown two of his last three save chances and has a pedestrian 3.92 ERA — but it seems like this most recent bout of wildness has finally opened the door for someone else, namely Vest. The righty is riding an 11-game scoreless streak, and he notched his first two saves of the year this past week. With a 2.80 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 52 Ks in 45 innings, he seems like the best pitcher in the back end of Detroit’s bullpen.