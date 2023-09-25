Ezekiel Elliott worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott made a big statement in the Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Despite playing just over half of the snaps that Rhamondre Stevenson played, Elliott finished the day with 16 carries and 80 yards to Stevenson’s 19 carries and 59 yards. Could we see Elliott continue to increase his carries in the coming weeks?

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Week 4 waiver wire

Elliott is rostered in 46.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues. While Elliott is playing fewer snaps than Stevenson, he’s been making the most of the carries he has. Week 3 was his best performance yet — he added one reception for seven yards to his 80 rushing yards. We saw a major increase in carries for Elliott this week — from seven in Week 1 and five in Week 2 to 16 in Week 3 — and if this trend continues, Elliott would be a great option to add from the waiver wire.