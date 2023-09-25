 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 3

Week 3 brought plenty of excitement to the NFL season. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 58 odds.

By Grace McDermott
Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The third week of the 2023 NFL season has all but wrapped up. Just two games remain on Monday night, and we have updated Super Bowl 58 odds for all 32 teams. Here’s our rundown of what we learned this week.

Who had the best Week 3 performance?

While a few teams pulled off some impressive upsets and comebacks this week, we all know that there’s only one right answer to this question. The Miami Dolphins hung 70 points on the Denver Broncos to move to 3-0 for the season. Tua Tagovailoa passed for four touchdowns, and Raheem Mostert rushed for three and caught a fourth. The Dolphins inspired some doubts about their defensive ability in Week 1, but have been outplaying their opponents ever since.

Which 0-3 team has the best chance of making the playoffs?

There are just a few teams that are currently 0-3 — the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos. The Cincinnati Bengals have not yet won a game, and play on Monday night.

The Bengals and the Vikings are likely the only two teams here with a shot at making the playoffs. Cincinnati began 0-2 last year and came close to making it all the way, and the Vikings have some major offensive weapons that should be able to pull through for them as the season goes on.

Who are the most interesting sleepers through three weeks?

It may be too early to get a good read on the season so far, but the Rams are certainly looking significantly better than they did at the tail end of last season. Whether they’re in Super Bowl shape again is a different question. The Lions moved to 2-1 this week with a commanding win over the Falcons and continue to garner interest, as well. While I don’t want to call the Texans a sleeper right now, their massive Week 3 win over the Jaguars should turn some heads as we roll into October.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 4, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds 2023-24

Team Feb 12 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
San Francisco 49ers +750 +1000 +650 +650 +600
Kansas City Chiefs +600 +600 +700 +700 +700
Philadelphia Eagles +900 +650 +700 +750 +750
Dallas Cowboys +1400 +1400 +900 +750 +900
Miami Dolphins +3000 +2500 +1500 +1300 +900
Buffalo Bills +700 +900 +1100 +1000 +1000
Cincinnati Bengals +900 +1100 +1400 +2000 +1800
Baltimore Ravens +2200 +1800 +2000 +1400 +2000
Detroit Lions +3000 +2200 +1700 +2000 +2000
Cleveland Browns +4000 +3500 +1800 +2200 +2200
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 +3000 +2500 +2500 +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 +2500 +2000 +3000 +3000
New Orleans Saints +5000 +3000 +3000 +3000 +3000
Atlanta Falcons +7500 +6000 +5000 +4000 +4000
Seattle Seahawks +7000 +3000 +6000 +4000 +4000
Green Bay Packers +3000 +6500 +5000 +5000 +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 +5000 +7500 +5500 +5000
New England Patriots +6000 +6500 +7000 +7000 +7000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 +10000 +7500 +7000 +7000
Los Angeles Rams +3500 +10000 +8000 +7000 +7000
New York Giants +4000 +6500 +7000 +7500 +7500
Washington Commanders +7000 +6500 +8000 +7500 +7500
Tennessee Titans +7500 +8000 +10000 +7500 +7500
Minnesota Vikings +4500 +3500 +6500 +7000 +8000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +8000 +10000 +10000 +10000
New York Jets +2800 +1600 +6000 +7000 +13000
Denver Broncos +3000 +4500 +6500 +7000 +13000
Indianapolis Colts +15000 +15000 +15000 +13000 +13000
Carolina Panthers +5500 +8000 +10000 +20000 +20000
Chicago Bears +8000 +5000 +10000 +15000 +20000
Houston Texans +20000 +20000 +30000 +40000 +30000
Arizona Cardinals +20000 +40000 +40000 +40000 +40000

