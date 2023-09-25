Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Giants in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 4 includes an NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and New York Giants (1-2) on Monday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Below are opening odds for Seahawks vs. Giants going into Week 4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Seahawks vs. Giants Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Seahawks -122, Giants +102

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Seahawks -115, Giants -105

May 12

Point spread: Giants -1

Moneyline: Giants -115, Seahawks -105

The Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-27 and were led by Kenneth Walker’s 97 yards and 2 touchdowns. Geno Smith connected on 23-of-36 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. D.K. Metcalf recorded 6 catches for 112 yards as Seattle had a balanced attack in Week 3.

The Giants were defeated 30-12 by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Daniel Jones struggled against a stout 49ers defense and the absence of Saquon Barkley limited their offense. Darius Slayton (32 yards) and Darren Waller (20 yards) each had 3 catches. Talks of Barkley being available sound optimistic but his playing status will be determined closer to kickoff.

Walker enjoyed a multiple touchdown day against Carolina and the Giants run defense struggled to contain Christian McCaffrey last week. Barkley does boost the Giants offense if he suits up but the Seahawks have proven to outscore their opponents of late. The key will be the quarterback battle between Smith and Jones.

Pick: Seahawks -1