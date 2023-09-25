Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Jets in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) host the New York Jets (1-2) in NFL Week 4 action this Sunday, October 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the game will air on NBC.

The Chiefs won 41-10 over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 behind QB Patrick Mahomes and his three passing touchdowns. The Jets lost to the New England Patriots 15-10, in a defensive dominant contest.

Below are the odds for Chiefs vs. Jets heading into Week 4, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Chiefs -9

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Chiefs -410, Jets +320

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chiefs -360, Jets +285

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Jets -105

Kansas City outscored the Bears 27-0 in the second quarter. Mahomes went 24-for-33 for 272 yards. Travis Kelce recorded 7 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Jerrick McKinnon finished with two receiving touchdowns.

The Jets lost their second straight game, as Zach Wilson struggled to generate offense and was sacked three times. The backfield of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook combined for 36 rushing yards. Garrett Wilson led the receiving core with 5 catches and 48 yards. They will look to rebound on Sunday Night Football.

One aspect of the Chiefs offense that looked impressive was their run game in Week 3. Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for 117 yards along with two touchdowns. The Jets struggled to contain the run against the Patriots and expect that trait to follow into this contest.

Pick: Chiefs -9