Opening odds for Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 4 action includes the New England Patriots (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) facing off on Sunday, October 1. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium and the game will air on FOX. These two teams met last in 2021 when the Cowboys won 36-29 in overtime. Bill Belichick is 7-2 all-time against Dallas.

Below are the odds for Patriots vs. Cowboys heading into Week 4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -290, Patriots +235

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Cowboys -7.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Cowboys -360, Patriots +285

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -175, Patriots +150

The Patriots defeated the New York Jets 15-10, behind a strong game from their backfield. The RB duo of Ezekiel Elliot (80) and Rhamondre Stevenson (59) combined for 139 rushing yards. Their defense forced a late safety and limited the Jets offense to one score.

Dallas was upset by the Cardinals 28-16 in Week 3, as their defense allowed a season-high 222 rushing yards. RB Tony Pollard paced the offense with 123 rushing yards, but a late interception from Dak Prescott sealed a Cardinals win.

This will be an intriguing game to see if the absence of CB Trevon Diggs is impacting the Cowboys' defense. Elliot also returns as an opponent after spending the first seven years of his career in Dallas. Expect a bounce-back effort from the Cowboys and for them to cover at home.

Pick: Cowboys -6.5