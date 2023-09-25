Opening odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 4 features an NFC West division contest between the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) and San Francisco 49ers (3-0). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, October 1, as the game will air on FOX. This will be the 64th meeting between these two, with the 49ers leading the all-time series with 34 wins.

Below are the odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers heading into Week 4, courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: 49ers -14.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -950, Cardinals +625

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: 49ers -14

Point total: 41

Moneyline: 49ers -950, Cardinals +625

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers -410, Cardinals +330

Arizona pulled off a 28-16 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The win marked the first for rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals were able to contain the Cowboys' offense and surprisingly out-muscle them in the run game. Things don’t get easier as they travel to take on a well-rested 49ers team. They haven’t won against the 49ers since 2021.

The 49ers bulldozed the Giants 30-12 on Thursday Night Football. Christian McCaffrey continued his stellar play out of the backfield and their defense stifled New York. Brock Purdy threw 25-for-37 along with a career-high 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Brandon Ayiuk sat out this game but is on track to return.

In their last meeting, the 49ers ran away with a 38-13 victory. Sure the win against Dallas was impressive, but expect San Francisco to once again get the best of Arizona. The firepower of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle along with CMC just makes this a tough cover for the Cardinals.

Pick: 49ers -14.5