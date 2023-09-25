Opening odds for Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) in Week 4. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1. The Chargers will be hoping to build off of the momentum of their first win of the season as they head home.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Chargers Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chargers -192, Raiders +160

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -225, Raiders +185

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Moneyline: Chargers -205, Raiders +175

The Raiders fell to the Steelers in Week 3. Jimmy Garoppolo threw three interceptions in the loss and found Davante Adams in the end zone twice. Adams finished with 172 receiving yards, and Jakobi Meyers added another 85. Josh Jacobs had 62 rushing yards.

The Chargers grabbed their first win of the season over the Vikings, wrapping things up with a bow as they snagged an interception in the end zone to finish the game. Justin Herbert looked excellent in the 28-24 win, going 40 for 47 for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Mike Williams was injured late in the game.

The Raiders clearly have some things to figure out on both sides of the ball. Garoppolo needs to be able to minimize his turnovers, and the Chargers offense should be able to run up the score in this matchup.

Pick: Chargers -4