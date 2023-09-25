Opening odds for Steelers vs. Texans in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) face the Houston Texans (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1. The Texans will be looking to build off their win over the Jaguars in Week 3, their first of the season.

2023 NFL odds: Steelers vs. Texans Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Texans +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Steelers -4.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -198, Texans +164

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Texans +150

The Steelers avoided a comeback attempt from the Raiders in Week 3 to grab their second win of the season. Kenny Pickett passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, finding Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth in the end zone. Najee Harris added 65 yards in the air and another 23 on the ground.

The Texans grabbed a huge win over the Jaguars in Week 3 that was frankly never even close. Houston came out swinging, going up 17-0 at the half. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-17 win. Tank Dell was the star of the show on the receiving end, adding up 145 yards and a touchdown.

Both of these teams looked about as good as we’ve seen them this season in Week 3, making this an interesting pick for Week 4. I like the Texans to keep it close — Stroud should be more comfortable and confident following this week’s win, and Houston will have home-field advantage.

Pick: Texans +3