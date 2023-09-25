Opening odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season features an NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and the New Orleans Saints (3-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome and the game will air on FOX. Tampa Bay is smooth-sailing with Baker Mayfield at the helm, while the Saints will look to persevere through a key injury suffered in Week 2.

2023 NFL odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -148, Bucs +124

The Buccaneers are surprisingly undefeated to start the season, thanks to a dominant defensive performance and an efficient Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay’s defense ranks eighth in scoring (17.0 PPG allowed) through two weeks, while Mayfield is sporting a 69.1 completion percentage, which is the highest of his career. Tampa Bay welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Despite holding a 17-0 lead at halftime, the Saints were at the expense of an 18-0 rally by the Green Bay Packers to fall to 3-1 on the season. New Orleans’ defense allowed 18 points in the final 11 minutes of the game, though the Saints nearly retook the lead down the stretch.

With Derek Carr having to leave the game early with a shoulder injury, Jameis Winston engineered a drive to put the Saints in scoring position with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter. However, Blake Grupe’s field goal attempt from 46 yards out went wide right, marking his first career miss in seven attempts. Carr’s playing status for Week 4 remains to be seen.

Each of the Saints’ three games this season have finished under, and their Week 4 matchup has the makings of another close affair. New Orleans boasts the league’s fifth-best scoring defense (16.0 PPG allowed), but that’s offset by their 25th-ranked scoring offense (18.0 PPG). With Carr potentially out, look for both of these teams’ defenses to take center stage in a slugfest.

With the run game potentially at the forefront, it sets up this NFC South matchup to finish under the combined point total.

Pick: Under 40.5