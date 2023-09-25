Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

One of the most exciting matchups on the Week 4 NFL slate features the Miami Dolphins (3-0) facing the Buffalo Bills (2-1) in an AFC East clash. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Sunday’s bout features two of the top 10 scoring offenses in the league through three weeks.

2023 NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Bills Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Dolphins +124

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -180, Dolphins +150

May 12

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -175, Dolphins +150

The Dolphins are the lone unbeaten team in the NFC through the first three games of the season, led by Mike McDaniel’s high-octane offense. Miami is scoring at a clip of 30.0 PPG, which is third-best in the league, and is coming off a 70-point outing against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Tyreek Hill leads the league in receiving touchdowns (3) while Tua Tagovailoa ranks top five in passing yards per game (357.5), yards per attempt (9.5), and passing touchdowns (4).

After a rough outing in Week 1, the Bills have looked like an AFC contender over the last two weeks. Buffalo is coming off a 37-3 rout of the Washington Commanders to hand the latter their first loss of the season. Stefon Diggs finished with eight receptions for 111 yards, while Josh Allen finished 20/32 for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

These two teams are way too talented offensively, which means it could be anyone’s game when it’s all said and done. One thing is for certain: both of these rivals can score at will, with Miami and Buffalo ranked third and eighth in team scoring respectively. The Bills’ defense has no answer for Hill, and the Dolphins may have unleashed a new weapon in De’Von Achane. Look for this game to be one of the more high-scoring affairs on the Week 4 slate.

Pick: Over 53.5