Opening odds for Bengals vs. Titans in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season features the Cincinnati Bengals heading on the road to face the Tennesee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Titans are looking to rebound after being outplayed in Week 3, while the Bengals are hoping to steer the trajectory of their season back on track.

2023 NFL odds: Bengals vs. Titans Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Titans -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -122, Bengals +102

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Titans +100

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -195, Titans +165

No one predicted the Bengals to start 0-2 on the season, but inefficiency combined with untimely injuries has Cincinnati in an early hole. While the season is far from over, they’ll keep a watchful eye on quarterback Joe Burrow, who reaggravated a calf injury in a Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati awaits the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football.

The Titans followed up a thrilling Week 2 win with a thorough loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Tennesee mustered just 94 total yards of offense as they had no answer for Myles Garrett and a tenacious Browns defensive front. Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times for a total loss of 36 yards, while Derrick Henry was bottled up for 20 yards on 11 carries. The Titans' offense never got going, and they’ll look to ignite a spark back at home in Week 4.

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread to start the season, while Cincinnati is 0-2 through their first two games. The Titans covered the spread the last time they played at home, and with Burrow still battling through an injury, Tennesee could have the health advantage at the most important position. Until we see the Bengals get back on track, give the Titans the edge to cover at home.

Pick: Titans