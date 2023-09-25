Opening odds for Vikings vs. Panthers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Both teams check in with 0-3 records as the Carolina Panthers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup while providing some initial thoughts on how this one will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Vikings vs. Panthers Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -155, Panthers +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Panthers +110

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings -120, Panthers +100

The winless Vikings could realistically be 2-1 at this point in this season, but costly turnovers have been their demise. That was on display when QB Kirk Cousins threw an interception in the final seconds of their most recent loss, a 28-24 home defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Panthers are 0-3 as well, but their games haven’t been as close as what Minnesota has experienced. Carolina lost 24-10 at the Atlanta Falcons, then dropped their home opener 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints with a final score that looked closer than what it actually was. Then, the Panthers fell 37-27 at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

The Vikings have much more talent, especially on offense. However, Minnesota hasn’t been able to get out of its own way to seal a victory this season. You have to think that Minnesota’s turnover woes will eventually get closer to a normal rate, and its offense should be able to outscore a subpar Carolina offense to secure a win while ultimately covering the spread.

Pick: Vikings -3