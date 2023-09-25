Opening odds for Ravens vs. Browns in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season features an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) and the Cleveland Browns (2-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Cleveland Browns Stadium and the game will air on CBS. Both of these teams split the season series one game apiece in 2022, while the Ravens lead the all-time series 35-13.

2023 NFL odds: Ravens vs. Browns Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Browns -2 (-110)

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Browns -125, Ravens +105

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Ravens -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -120 Browns +100

May 12

Point spread: Browns -1

Moneyline: Browns -115, Ravens -105

The Ravens suffered a surprise 22-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, who were without No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson due to a concussion. Despite being led by Gardner Minshew’s 227 passing yards and a touchdown, it was kicker Matt Gay who had a performance to remember. He converted four field goals of over 50 yards, including the overtime game-winner.

Lamar Jackson finished with 202 passing yards but had a more efficient 14 carries for 102 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in the effort.

The Browns bounced back from their Week 2 loss with a dominant effort from Myles Garrett and their defense. Cleveland’s star pass rusher finished with 3.5 sacks in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, while the Browns defense limited Tennessee to just 94 yards of total offense. Cleveland’s offense was efficient, as Deshaun Watson finished 27/33 for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of these teams are 2-1 against the spread, though the Browns have covered in each of their two home games so far. Cleveland has a +8.5 average scoring margin this season, but that number skyrockets to +21 when playing at home. Led by Garrett’s All-Pro caliber play, the Browns’ defense should have enough to stifle Jackson and the Ravens’ running game and cover the spread in their Week 4 matchup.

Pick: Browns -2