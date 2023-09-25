Opening odds for Rams vs. Colts in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1. Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup along with some initial insights for this draw.

2023 NFL odds: Rams vs. Colts Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Colts -115, Rams -105

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -120, Colts +100

May 12

Point spread: Rams -1

Moneyline: Rams -115, Colts -105

The Rams started the season with a somewhat surprising 30-13 road victory at the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 2, Los Angeles kept things somewhat close against one of the top teams in the NFL: losing 30-23 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts nearly pulled off an upset in Week 1, but the Jacksonville Jaguars came through with a fourth-quarter rally to win 31-21. However, Indianapolis then bounced back with a pair of wins. Week 2 came in the form of a 31-20 road victory at the Houston Texans, then the Colts notched a 22-19 overtime road win at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The Colts have been surprising this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson missed the last game with a concussion, but Gardner Minshew filled in admirably to get the win. No matter who starts in Week 4, the Colts are a gritty team with all the tools to notch their first home win of the season.

Pick: Colts -1