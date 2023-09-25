Opening odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL opens its international slate in Week 4 as the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) from Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is set bright and early at 9:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column after suffering losses in Week 3.

2023 NFL odds: Falcons vs. Jaguars Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (-110)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Falcons +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -148, Falcons +124

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -4

Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Falcons +155

The Falcons suffered their first loss of the season in a 20-6 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It was a porous effort from Atlanta’s offensive line, as they allowed seven sacks on quarterback Desmond Ridder despite Detroit boasting just one sack total in their previous two games. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson was bottled up for 10 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 27 yards, after logging 255 yards of total offense in his previous two games.

The Jaguars were at the expense of C.J. Stroud’s first career win as a starting quarterback. The Houston Texans picked up a 37-17 win over Jacksonville on the road as Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence was inefficient on the day, going 27/40 for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Texans have now won 16 of the past 19 between these two, including 10 of the last 11 in the series.

Both of these teams are 1-2 against the spread to start the season, though Jacksonville’s lone cover came in Week 1 on the road. Perhaps time away from home following two underwhelming losses is exactly what this team needs.

If Jacksonville can stack the box against Robinson, and generate ample pressure on Ridder, the Falcons have little firepower to outmatch a motivated Jaguars team. Take Jacksonville to win and cover the spread across the pond in Week 4.

Pick: Jaguars -3