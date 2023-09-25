Opening odds for Lions vs. Packers in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (2-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in an NFC North showdown in Week 4. The game will kick off on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

2023 NFL odds: Lions vs. Packers Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Lions -110, Packers -110

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Packers -122, Lions +102

May 12

Point spread: Lions -1.5

Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +100

The Lions grabbed a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 20-7 victory featured a strong performance from rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished the day with 80 rushing yards. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 102 receiving yards, and tight end Sam LaPorta recorded the only receiving touchdown of the day.

The Packers found themselves on the wrong end of a second-half comeback in Week 2, but they were able to reverse the narrative in Week 3. They went into the fourth quarter down 17-0 but scored 18 in the final 15 minutes to grab their second win of the season. Jordan Love passed for 259 yards and one touchdown, rushing for a second score.

This is going to be an interesting game, setting the scene for the rest of the season in the NFC North. These teams will likely be battling it out for a playoff spot at the end of the season, and we’ll get a preview this week. I’m taking the Lions here — their offense has been far more consistent than Green Bay’s so far this season, and while I think this will come down to the fourth quarter at Lambeau, the Lions just have more playmakers.

Pick: Lions -1