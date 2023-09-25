Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 in 10-team leagues

We’re about a quarterway into the fantasy football season, and there’s never a better time to take stock of how your roster is shaping up. Whether you’re looking for an X-factor, or you’re looking to find a replacement due to injury, Week 3 saw no shortage of breakout performers to put on your radar. We have the rundown on the names to keep an eye on ahead of the Week 4 waiver wire.

Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Rostership: 58.3% ESPN

Hunt had five carries for 13 yards on the ground while adding two receptions for 22 yards in his 2023 season debut. He finished with a quiet 5.5 PPR fantasy points, but his immediate inclusion in the offense speaks to Kevin Stefanski’s confidence in the veteran tailback. While Jerome Ford remains the team’s RB1, Hunt provides intriguing value as a pass-catcher, in particular, in third-down situations.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 22.5% ESPN

The third-round rookie finally backed up the hype that has been brewing since training camp. Dell has posted back-to-back 20-plus fantasy performances after finishing with 145 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Sunday’s performance illustrated how he adds a big-play threat to the Texans’ passing offense, and he very well could evolve into C.J. Stroud’s deep threat in the weeks to come.

De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 15.6% ESPN

It seems unfair, but the Dolphins may have unveiled another speedy weapon within their offense. The rookie running back finished with an absurd 51.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 3, fueled by 200-plus rushing yards and four combined touchdowns, Achane’s speed allows him to thrive alongside the plethora of skill players surrounding him in the Dolphins’ offense. He may not go off for 50-plus points every week, but he has excellent upside given Raheem Mostert being injury-prone in the backfield more often than not.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Rostership: 10.8% ESPN

If you’re looking for a solid backup or need a streaming option week-to-week, it might be time to consider the No. 2 overall pick. Stroud now has consecutive multi-touchdown games and has thrown for 664 yards on 8.6 yards per attempt over the past two weeks. Whether by choice or by playing from behind, Houston has been pass-heavy through Stroud’s first three starts, and they rank third in pass attempts per game (45.5). He may not go off every week, but if he’s given chances to make plays with his arm, it makes him fantasy-relevant moving forward.