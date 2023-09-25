Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up, we’re looking ahead to fantasy lineups for Week 4. Here are some of our favorite picks at kicker who may be available on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 4

Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 54.6%

The Niners have not been afraid to lean on Moody, and he has hit double digits in fantasy points for three weeks in a row. He finished Week 3 with 12 points after kicking three field goals and three extra points. Moody has yet to miss a field goal attempt this season.

Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 45.5%

Gay had an enormous week in fantasy against Baltimore. He scored 24 points, making four of four field goal attempts from 50 or more yards. If the Colts continue to use him in those long-yardage situations, Gay could be a big earner.

Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 17.9%

Pineiro has now had two back-to-back weeks of putting up double-digit fantasy points. He finished the Week 3 game against Seattle with 10 after making two field goals in the 40-49 yard range. He missed one in the 50-plus yard range but made two from over 50 yards last week.

Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 10.2%

Sanders might not be kicking field goals, but with the way the Dolphins are playing, he could be a good option to add off of extra point opportunities alone. He went 10-for-10 on extra points in the Dolphins’ 70-point extravaganza in Week 3, finishing with 10 points.