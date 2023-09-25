D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season is wrapping up and we still have a pair of Monday night games to look forward to with the Philadelphia Eagles battling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Even with those matchups still yet to kick off, chances are you’re already planning your waiver wire claims for next week.

Below, we’ll go through some of the best D/ST wire options for Week 4.

Fantasy football waiver wire: D/ST pickups for Week 4

Houston Texans D/ST

Rostership: 1.8%

Houston took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 37-17 victory on Sunday and a large part of it is owed to the efforts of its defense and special teams. The defense notched an interception and a fumble recovery while the special teams was responsible for a kick return touchdown and a blocked kick. Consider them for next Sunday when facing a Steelers offense that has struggled.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST

Rostership: 4.9%

Indianapolis’ D/ST ranks in the top 10 through the first three weeks of the season and it delivered a solid effort in the team’s 22-19 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The defense sacked Lamar Jackson four times and recovered two fumbles in the victory. They may be effective at neutralizing a Rams offense with young playmakers like Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua next Sunday.

Detroit Lions D/ST

Rostership: 4.7%

Detroit’s defense was able to stifle the Atlanta Falcons in a 20-6 win on Sunday. On top of holding the opposing offense to just six points, the unit recorded seven sacks and a forced fumble, earning fantasy managers a smooth 16 points for the day. They’ll have another opportunity to get to a young quarterback when facing Jordan Love and the Packers on Thursday night.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST

Rostership: 27.8%

Seattle took down the Carolina Panthers in a 37-27 victory on Sunday. The defense wasn’t totally lights out, but it still recorded three sacks and got the necessary stops it need to walk out with the win. They only have three turnovers through three games, but can add to that total when facing the Giants on Monday night.