Tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up, we look ahead to Week 4 fantasy lineups. Which tight ends may be available on the waiver wire and are worth adding this upcoming week? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy football waiver wire: TE pickups for Week 4

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 63%

LaPorta has been a key part of this Lions passing offense, and yet he’s rostered in less than two-thirds of fantasy leagues at ESPN. He had his best performance yet in Week 3, grabbing eight receptions on 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. We can expect that LaPorta continues to be worked into Detroit’s receiving rotation in a big way going forward. The Lions face the Packers in Week 4.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 33.2%

With Mike Williams injured, we can expect Everett to see an uptick in targets from quarterback Justin Herbert. He had six receptions for 30 yards in Week 3, and has missed a catch on just one target so far this season. Everett saw plenty of receiving action in 2022, as well. Everett and the Chargers face the Raiders in Week 4, who have given up a high average of fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far this season.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 19.4%

Ferguson saw a big jump in targets this week and caught five passes on seven targets from quarterback Dak Prescott. He had a season-high 48 yards. While he may not be a lock to start, Ferguson is an interesting option to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. The Cowboys take on the Patriots in Week 4, who have been able to limit opposing tight ends this season, so you may want to keep Ferguson on the bench this week.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 2.8%

Fant has put together two solid performances this season — this week, he had four receptions for 41 yards, and last week, he had four receptions for 56 yards. The Seahawks face the Giants next week, who have struggled to defend opponents’ passing game this season.