Wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season certainly delivered its fair share of thrills. I mean, one game had 90 total points, something that would be difficult to replicate in “rookie mode” of Madden 24.

Along with several high-scoring affairs, a number of wide receivers emerged, staking their claim for a coveted spot on your fantasy football roster. On top of that, the usual injury bug took hold of several talented wideouts, creating opportunities for other receivers to rise and fill the void.

As we look forward to Week 4, here are four wide receivers to consider adding from the waiver wire:

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 4

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 27.2% — ESPN

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news: Doubs came through with five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown despite a tricky matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. He was targeted 12 times as an integral part of Green Bay’s comeback victory.

The bad news? Green Bay’s top receiver, Christian Watson, is nearing a return. We aren’t sure what type of role Doubs will hold once Watson is back in the lineup, but it’s safe to say he’s QB Jordan Love’s favorite target at the moment.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 22.5% — ESPN

The Texans placed wide receiver Noah Brown on the injured list after their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. This opened the door for Dell, who seized the opportunity with 7 catches on 10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. His impressive performance continued into Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he tallied 5 catches, 145 yards, and another touchdown.

With rookie quarterback CJ Stroud finding his rhythm, this is likely the last and final call to add Dell to your fantasy roster. While a rookie-to-rookie connect could show some inconsistencies through the season, there’s no doubt that Dell has emerged as a primary receiving option in Houston alongside Nico Collins.

In a Texans’ offense that’s expected to air the ball out this season, Dell makes plenty of sense as a priority add off your fantasy waiver wire.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 3.1% — ESPN

In larger fantasy leagues, especially those with 12-14 or more managers, Downs could be a valuable addition. In his Week 3 matchup at the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie stood out, leading the Colts in targets with 12 and making 8 catches for 57 yards. While he hasn’t secured a touchdown so far this season, his ability to find openings against the Ravens’ defense suggests potential.

However, there are several factors to consider when it comes to this recent uptick. Most notably, Gardner Minshew was filling in at quarterback for Anthony Richardson. Downs’ performances in the first two games with Richardson at the helm were not as exciting, combing for seven receptions on 12 targets for 67 yards and no touchdowns in two appearances.

Still, at the very least, Downs merits consideration for a spot in larger leagues or, at the minimum, he should be on your fantasy watchlist.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 0.7% — ESPN

Mike Williams racked up 7 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter, and an upcoming MRI will reveal the severity of the damage. If Williams is sidelined for a while, Palmer could step into the spotlight for the Chargers.

Already demonstrating his ability, Palmer filled the void when Williams left at Minnesota, finishing the game with four catches on seven targets, racking up 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 3.

Given that he has a talented quarterback like Justin Herbert delivering the ball, Palmer has the potential to rise as a valuable fantasy asset should he replace Williams for an extended period of time.