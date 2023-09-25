Running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season is wrapping up and we still have a pair of Monday night games to look forward to with the Philadelphia Eagles battling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Even with those matchups still yet to kick off, chances are you’re already planning your waiver wire claims for next week.

Below, we’ll go through some of the best running back waiver wire options for Week 4.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RB pickups for Week 4

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 2.0%

Dowdle has gotten a handful of touches as Tony Pollard’s backup this season and was an effective tool in Dallas’ 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had four carries for 21 yards but also caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. I’d expect the Cowboys’ coaching staff to continue to incorporate him into their offensive plans and he should be available to you on the wire if you want to add him to your roster.

Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 12.1%

New Orleans is still counting down until Alvin Kamara returns from in his suspension and in the meantime, Jones has gotten plenty of work. Following his two-touchdown performance against the Panthers last Monday, he had eight carries for 31 rushing yards and four receptions for 21 receiving yards in their 18-17 loss to the Packers on Sunday. With Derek Carr’s injury, the Saints will have to get creative on offense and that could mean more touches for Jones.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: 23.6%

The rookie Bigsby has gotten a smattering of carries through the first few games of his NFL career, but he’s already vulturing touchdowns from starting running back Travis Etienne. That was once again the case in the team’s 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday as he put Jacksonville on the board. If you’re willing to take a risk and use a Flex spot on a boom or bust running back, then he should be available on the wire this week.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 26.1%

Miami tied the record for most points in a regular season game on Sunday, steamrolling the Denver Broncos in a 70-20 blowout victory. One of the breakout stars from that game was the rookie Achane, who compiled 203 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in the historic victory.

He and Raheem Mostert figure to be a deadly 1-2 backfield combination for the Dolphins in the weeks to come and could be a boon for fantasy managers. Submit a bid while you can as he’ll be the hottest waiver wire commodity this week.