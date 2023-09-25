Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

While the scores from Week 3 aren’t finalized yet, it isn’t too early to look at who you should pick up for Week 4. This article will focus on quarterbacks you should target. It can include weekly streamers with good upcoming matchups or the backup to go ahead and grab after the starter picked up an injury this week. Here are our top four picks with rostership percentages based on the ESPN fantasy football platform.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 4

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 47.4% on ESPN

Love did not look good early against the New Orleans Saints. The Packers were down 17-0 in the fourth quarter, but Love led a comeback and helped Green Bay pick up the 18-17 victory. He finished 22-of-44 passing for 259 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Love added 39 yards and another score on nine carries. He and the Packers will be on a short week to face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 11.9% on ESPN

Okay, hear me out. I know that Howell is coming off a four-interception game. That’s not good, but it was his worst game against a pretty good defense. His next matchups are the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons. If he can avoid getting benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett, Howell should see brighter days over the next month.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Rostership: 10.8% on ESPN

The Texans won big against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. It was Stroud’s best game through the first three weeks of his career. He finished 20-of-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the injuries to the offensive line, he was fairly well-protected and only ran three times for an additional 14 yards. He will have a tough test against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, but if he can play a good game against that defense, he could have a lot of value down the stretch of the season.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 0.1% on ESPN

Starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 3 win. He went to the hospital for further imaging and testing, but he was in a ton of pain. Winston came on in relief and finished 10-of-16 for 101 yards. He and the Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. It’s a tough matchup, but seeing as he is barely rostered, he would be an option for deeper leagues.