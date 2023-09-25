Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Another week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and the weekend’s slate of action saw no shortage of explosive performances and unfortunate injuries. Whether you’re undefeated in your fantasy league or you’re looking to bolster your roster, we have the breakdown of the names that are worth a waiver bid heading into Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 27.2% ESPN

Doubs had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, which amounted to an 18.3 PPR fantasy performance from the Packers wideout. He’ll face increased competition once Christian Watson returns to the fold, but fantasy managers can’t argue with the volume of targets he’s seen. Through three games, Doubs is averaging 6.7 targets per game, making him very fantasy-relevant.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 22.5% ESPN

Dell now has back-to-back 20-plus fantasy performances after finishing with 145 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 3. After being drafted by Houston in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Sunday’s performance showed how he can add another layer to the Texans’ passing offense. Though he carries some high-risk potential, he’s clearly the big play threat for C.J. Stroud and thus, remains incredibly valuable in fantasy leagues.

De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 15.6% ESPN

The 2023 NFL Draft’s fastest rookie broke out onto the scene in Week 3 with an absurd 51.3 PPR fantasy performance. With over 200 rushing yards and four combined touchdowns, Achane’s speedy skillset is only heightened by the plethora of weapons surrounding him in the Dolphins’ offense. Granted, it will be anyone’s guess as to which skill player explodes for a big fantasy game each week, but at the very least, you don’t want to leave Achane on the wire if you can maximize his role in the league’s most high-octane offense.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 0.7% ESPN

Palmer finished with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown for 14.6 PPR fantasy points, and it appears in the short term that his role is set to expand. Mike Williams exited the Chargers’ Week 3 win early with a knee injury and was carted off shortly thereafter. Palmer’s four targets were fourth-most on the team, but his 16.5 yards per reception illustrates how he can step in to fill the void of the big playmaker.