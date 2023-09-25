Three burning questions we have going into ‘Loki’ Season 2

As Marvel Studios prepares to release Loki Season 2 on Oct. 6, audiences will once again revisit the God of Mischief, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and everyone’s favorite TVA agent, Mobius, portrayed by Owen Wilson. Additionally, more than a few new faces will be added to the ensemble cast, including the character Victor Timely, played by Jonathan Majors.

It’s more than two years since we last saw the God of Mischief, and in between then, we’ve had a handful of Multiversal adventures that include Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With the MCU set to expand with the Multiversal Saga, it opens the door for Loki to serve as a catalyst for this next chapter.

Here are the burning questions that must be answered before Loki Season 2.

Did Sylvie make the right choice at the end of Season 1?

Audiences will remember that Sylvie chose to kill He Who Remains in the season finale of Season 1, believing that it was the right choice following his manipulation throughout the season. Since that decisive moment, the sacred timeline split apart, creating a ripple effect across the multiverse that, if left unchecked, would wreak havoc.

Or will Season 2 flip the script and indicate that Sylvie’s choice was right? Or, more accurately, that her motivation was done out of free will rather than acting as a puppet for a more devious purpose? Either way, exploring the ramifications of her decision and whether or not she feels remorse or sorrow in the aftermath will be critical as Season 2 gets underway.

Will Kang the Conqueror return?

Marvel fans were disheartened to see Kang the Conqueror defeated at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Then again, it was precisely confirmed that he perished; instead, he was lost to the quantum realm when trying to reclaim the power core. It’s known that Victor Timely will play a prominent role in Loki Season 2. Still, given his comic book origins as a talented inventor, perhaps his work may tease the eventual return of Kang the Conqueror in some capacity.

If anything, it could serve as ample zinger at the close of Season 2, eventually leading into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, where the Council of Kangs will serve as the primary adversary for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

What is the Council of Kangs’ next move?

Speaking of the Council of Kangs, audiences were treated to a massive comic book easter egg in Quantumania’s first post-credit scenes. In a shot stripped from the Marvel pages, the film introduces the Council of Kangs, a clandestine group of Kang variants. Immortus, Pharaoh Rama-Tut, and the Scarlet Centurion lead the group, who conduct thousands of other Kang variants to take over the multiverse and defeat the Avengers.

What’s their next move? Do audiences have to wait until The Kang Dynasty to find out? Perhaps not, as Loki Season 2 could be an ample means of teasing what’s next for the next “Avengers-level threat.”