Here’s how the public is betting Eagles vs. Bucs on Monday Night Football in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, with the opening game of the set featuring the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and a recent Super Bowl champion in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Kickoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium down in Tampa.

It’s a battle between undefeated teams, which is a bit surprising considering the new face behind center, Baker Mayfield replacing Tom Brady, in Tampa. Let’s take a look at who is favored and how the public is betting on this one.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Eagles vs. Bucs

Eagles -5

Philly is a five-point favorite in this one. It makes sense, despite them going on the road to face a fellow undefeated team. Neither team’s schedule has been all that difficult and both have close wins over the Minnesota Vikings. But on paper, this Eagles defense is by far the toughest Mayfield and Co. have seen in 2023 and the Eagles offense, led by Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, is even more explosive than Mayfield with Mike Evans.

Philly is racking in 75% of the total bets from the public and 77% of the handle.

Over/Under: 45

The over is getting 71% of the overall bets from the public, with 55% of the handle expecting this game to hit 46 or more points as well.

It makes a lot of sense. Philly has played two games and both have hit, or gone over, that 45-point mark, including one in a torrential downpour in Week 1. However, Tampa has not seen either of its two games reach that mark, with the high point total clocking in at 44 last week.

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Bucs +185

Philly is racking in 83% of the handle and 86% of the total bets on the moneyline. It’s pretty safe to say the public does not think that Tampa’s two opening wins are an indication of how good the team actually is.