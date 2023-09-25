NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3

For the second straight week, the NFL is testing fans’ appetite for football as Monday Night Football features a doubleheader. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first matchup, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Captain’s Picks

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles ($17,400)

The Eagles offense hasn’t looked as sharp to start the season, but one thing is clear: it runs through Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback has completed 71.4 percent of his passes and has two passing touchdowns on the season. His rushing upside continues to warrant his captain status in DFS, as he’s averaging 36.0 yards per game on the ground with two rushing scores so far this season.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($13,800)

Evans has formed a quick rapport with Baker Mayfield to start the season, having logged 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns across two games. His 19.8 yards per reception is indicative of his big play ability, and the Eagles’ defensive front should force Mayfield to look for his top target consistently on Monday night.

FLEX Options

AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles ($10,200)

Brown has just 11 receptions for 108 scoreless yards through two weeks, but he has an excellent opportunity to bounce back on Monday night. The Bucs’ defense has allowed 40.5 DKFP per game to receivers in the last two weeks, which is the ninth-most in the league. DeVonta Smith profiles as the nifty wideout, but make no mistake that Hurts will look to target his WR1 consistently against Tampa Bay.

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($8,400)

After struggling in Tampa Bay’s season opener, White fared much better in Week 2 after topping over 100 total yards while scoring a touchdown in the win. He’ll face an ample test in the Eagles’ defensive front, but that should by no means limit the amount of carries he gets against Philadelphia. If the Bucs continue to feed him the ball, he’s a worthwhile addition to your DFS lineups.

Players to Avoid

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,400)

Godwin has been useful for Tampa Bay in the first two weeks, but he’s yet to top 60 receiving yards in the game while failing to find the end zone. Perhaps that changes in Week 3, but it’s clear that Mayfield has formed a stronger rapport with Evans, while White commands the backfield. With an average of just 10.4 DKFP per game through the first two weeks,

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles ($6,400)

Goedert has averaged just 4.1 DKFP through the first two weeks, namely due to a goose-egg performance in the season opener. He’s gotten off to an incredibly slow start, but don’t look for Week 3 to be his breakout game of the season. Tampa Bay has allowed just 105 yards on 15 receptions to tight ends so far while keeping them out of the end zone entirely.