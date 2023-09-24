We have a deal! WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement

It’s true. It’s true! After a historic 146-day strike, the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative three-year agreement, as reported by Variety. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed as of yet. It will take upwards of a week for the strike to be officially over, as the new deal will have to be voted on by WGA West and WGA East for ratification.

A statement from the WGA said the following.

“WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”

Los Angeles Karen Bass said this about the strike, as noted by KTLA 5:

“After a nearly five-month-long strike, I am grateful that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a fair agreement, and I’m hopeful that the same can happen soon with the Screen Actors Guild. This historic strike impacted so many across Los Angeles and across the nation. Now, we must focus on getting the entertainment industry, and all the small businesses that depend on it, back on their feet and stronger than ever before.”

This is after the AMPTP decided to return to the table on September 20th and provide counters to the WGA proposals after a long stalemate. Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery were present during the intense four-day negotiations. This will hopefully clear the way for SAG-AFTRA to negotiate a fair agreement. The union has been out on strike since July 14th.