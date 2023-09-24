We have a deal! WGA, AMPTP reach a tentative agreement

It’s true. It’s true! After a historic 146-day strike, the WGA and the AMPTP have come to a tentative three-year agreement, as reported by Variety. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed as of yet. It will take perhaps upwards to a week for the strike to be officially over, as the new deal will have to be voted on by WGA West and WGA East for ratification purposes.

This is after the AMPTP decided to come back to the table on September 20th and provide counters to the WGA proposals. Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery were among those present during the intense four-day negotiations. This will hopefully clear the way for SAG-AFTRA to be able to negotiate a fair agreement. The union has been out on strike since July 14th.