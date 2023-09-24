‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ proves just having the original story is better

This review is a part of DraftKings Network’s 2023 Fantastic Fest coverage.

Small towns often have their own gravitational pull, especially when considering generations of history in family lineage and the story of the land itself. Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary, gave us the setting of Ludlow, Maine, paired with the undead horrors within an ancient burial ground. Even with the many warnings, grief does something to your psyche in that even the most dangerous thing seems small concerning getting that person back. The 1989 film adaptation and subsequent 2019 remake ventures into the folklore of the Wendigo and the origins of the thing that “sours the ground as a mode of protection.” For the most part, all of these modes of media do a decent enough job of spelling it out.

Bloodlines looks to build upon the legend of Ludlow, taking place 14 years before King’s story happens. The town is a malevolent container that won’t let its long-standing inhabitants go. It feels as though director Lindsey Anderson Beer’s film holds on to this theme so tightly that it negates the interesting roads in which this story can go. The famed line of the Pet Sematary franchise is “Sometimes, dead is better,” it's one of the first words we hear in narrative form from a younger Jud Crandall (Jackson White). After all, he appears to be leaving Ludlow to join the Peace Corps with his girlfriend Norma (Natalie Alyn Lind).

His father, Dan (Henry Thomas), couldn’t be happier (and in that happiness lies a secret level of stakes), but there’s something more on the line for Jud himself. On the heels of the draft during the Vietnam War in 1969, Jud doesn’t get picked. Inferences from Bill (David Duchovny), father of Jud's long-time friend Timmy (Jack Mulhern), is that Jud’s family provided some under-the-table funds not to make it so. Jud wants to make himself useful in some way, and in following that urge, leaving the town he’s always known wouldn’t be a bad instance of extra credit either.

But as we know, things don’t go according to plan. While driving out of the town, a bird flies into Jud’s windshield. Timmy and Bill’s dog uncharacteristically attack Norma and put the trip on hold. These strange happenings center around Timmy’s return to the town from an honorable discharge. The beginning of Bloodlines makes it clear that something is very wrong. One of the issues is much of the lore has been explained to us so many times, outside of a brief late 1600-century flashback, there’s not much else to go off of instead of the foreboding talks of adults who sense something is going wrong (this has also happened previously).

Beer and co-writer Jeff Buhler’s story draws an interesting parallel to the hardship of war and PTSD early on – at least in the relationship between Bill and Timmy. Otherwise, characters Pam Grier and a couple of others portray exist to reiterate these happenings are coming to a somewhat gory head. Much of the latter half of Bloodlines is simply building up to the final climax in fashions that trace previous setups in the other films. Another story instance is the bond between Jud, Timmy, and Manny (Forrest Goodluck) that doesn’t go further than the “one of us has to get out of this town” premise.

A childhood picture hints at how deep their friendship was, but doesn’t expand beyond the confines of looking for a chain to hold these three together when bodies start dropping. In a way to attach the native origin of the cemetery, Manny and his sister Donna (Isabella LaBlanc) provide that representation to the story. However, besides hinting at Donna's bad dreams and feelings, it’s a missed opportunity to expand this element within Bloodlines.

I understand why these attempts to parse more out of King’s classic tales exist. In theory, there’s a richness to the source material, and it’s commonplace in cinema to build around something successful. Portals, ghouls, curses, and the undead in America's small pockets are scary. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is not an expansion upon what we already know about this community. It traces it in a matter that doesn’t justify why we are revisiting things at another time.