Opening odds for Week 5 of 2023 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season at opening from both Circa Sports and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Remember these lines move quickly, but we do our best to get you the first numbers available here.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn

Point spread: Georgia 14.5

Point total: 46.5

No. 2 Michigan vs. Nebraska

Point spread: Michigan -18.5

Point total: 42.5

No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas

Point spread: Texas -17

Point total: 62

No. 4 Ohio State BYE

No. 5 Florida State BYE

No. 6 Penn State vs. Northwestern

Point spread: Penn State -25

Point total: 45.5

No. 7 Washington vs. Arizona

Point spread: Washington -17

Point total: 70

No. 8 USC vs. No. 19 Colorado

Point spread: USC -24

Point total: 74.5

No. 9 Oregon vs. Stanford

Point spread: Oregon -26

Point total: 61

No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State

Point spread: Oregon State -2

Point total: 46

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke

Point spread: Notre Dame -5

Point total: 52

No. 12 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Point spread: Alabama -14.5

Point total: 48

No. 13 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

Point spread: LSU -2.5

Point total: 63.5

Iowa State vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -20

Point total: 48.5

No. 15 North Carolina Bye

No. 16 Washington State Bye

No. 18 Miami Bye

South Carolina vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -11

Point total: 61.5

No. 22 Florida vs. Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -3

Point total: 46.5

No. 23 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Point spread: Missouri -12

Point total: 56.5

Nevada vs. No. 25 Fresno State

Point spread: Fresno State -23

Point total: 53.5