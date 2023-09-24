Opening odds for Week 5 of 2023 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season at opening from both Circa Sports and DraftKings Sportsbook.
Remember these lines move quickly, but we do our best to get you the first numbers available here.
No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn
Point spread: Georgia 14.5
Point total: 46.5
No. 2 Michigan vs. Nebraska
Point spread: Michigan -18.5
Point total: 42.5
No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas
Point spread: Texas -17
Point total: 62
No. 4 Ohio State BYE
No. 5 Florida State BYE
No. 6 Penn State vs. Northwestern
Point spread: Penn State -25
Point total: 45.5
No. 7 Washington vs. Arizona
Point spread: Washington -17
Point total: 70
No. 8 USC vs. No. 19 Colorado
Point spread: USC -24
Point total: 74.5
No. 9 Oregon vs. Stanford
Point spread: Oregon -26
Point total: 61
No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State
Point spread: Oregon State -2
Point total: 46
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke
Point spread: Notre Dame -5
Point total: 52
No. 12 Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Point spread: Alabama -14.5
Point total: 48
No. 13 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Point spread: LSU -2.5
Point total: 63.5
Iowa State vs. No. 14 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -20
Point total: 48.5
No. 15 North Carolina Bye
No. 16 Washington State Bye
No. 18 Miami Bye
South Carolina vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Point spread: Tennessee -11
Point total: 61.5
No. 22 Florida vs. Kentucky
Point spread: Kentucky -3
Point total: 46.5
No. 23 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Point spread: Missouri -12
Point total: 56.5
Nevada vs. No. 25 Fresno State
Point spread: Fresno State -23
Point total: 53.5