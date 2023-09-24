Tank Dell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell of the Houston Texans has made quite the splash in his first three NFL games. Below, we’ll examine whether or not you should add him to you fantasy football team prior to Houston’s Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans WR Tank Dell: Week 4 waiver wire

Dell was relative quiet in his pro debut, recording three catches for 34 yards at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. However, fellow receiver Noah Brown sustained sustained an injury in that game and was placed on injured reserve. That promoted Dell to a more significant role in the Houston offense, and things took off from there.

Despite losing 31-20 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, Dell impressed with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. He is only rostered in 24.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, even after that solid showing. That will surely increase as Dell’s stock continues to soar, coming through with 5 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud has proven that he can rack up yards through the air, and it appears that Dell is one of his favorite targets along with Nico Collins. The Texans should continue to air it out with Stroud as the season goes along.

We highly recommend that you find room for Dell on your fantasy squad, especially if you are in leagues with 10 or more managers. It doesn’t matter if you are in a standard or PPR league, Dell is racking up fantastic numbers in both, and it appears that he is here to stay.