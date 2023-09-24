Is Quentin Johnston or Josh Palmer worth a waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field in the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Keenan Allen will still be the top target for Justin Herbert, we take a look at the other wide receivers in the lineup who may be worth adding to your roster from the waiver wire this week.

Chargers WRs Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer: Week 4 waiver wire

After Allen and tight end Gerald Everett, rookie Quentin Johnston and third-year Charger Joshua Palmer are the next two options for Herbert when he’s looking downfield. Johnston had three receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the season, and has two receptions for 10 yards so far in Week 3.

Palmer had four receptions for 17 yards in the first two weeks, and has four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter in Week 3. Based on that number alone, Palmer is a better option this week to add from the waiver wire. He’s more veteran than Johnston and has been playing with Herbert for multiple seasons. However, if Williams does remain out, we could see a more equitable distribution of targets going forward between Palmer and Johnston.

Johnston is rostered in 46.6% of fantasy leagues at ESPN, while Palmer is far more available and is rostered in less than 1% of leagues. Palmer is my pick for Week 4, when the Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders.