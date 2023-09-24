Donald Parham Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. made a huge red zone impact in the first half of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon. He’s found the end zone multiple times as the team clings onto a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Below, we’ll take a look at Parham’s day in Week 3 so far and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr.: Week 4 waiver wire

Parham caught two passes for four yards in the first half and both of them went for touchdowns. He caught a red zone touchdown in their Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago and given the potency of the Chargers’ offense, he’ll get plenty more opportunities like this as long as they are moving the ball.

Parham is rostered in just 0.7% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on the waiver wire this week.