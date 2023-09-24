De’Von Achane worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has already made a huge impact in the first half of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos this afternoon. The rookie has played an integral role in the team jumping out to an early lead as the Dolphins try to start 3-0 on the year.

Below, we’ll take a look at Achane’s day in Week 3 so far and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane: Week 4 waiver wire

As of this writing, Achane has seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown along with a four-yard touchdown reception. The rookie from Texas A&M has placed his stamp on this matchup even while splitting reps with veteran Raheem Mostert.

Achane is rostered in just 26.1% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on the waiver wire this week. You’ll want to submit a bid immediately on Tuesday.