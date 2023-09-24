Derrick Henry held to negative yards in first half of Week 3 vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans have struggled in the first half of their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and so has running back Derrick Henry. The “King” has not been a factor so far as the offense has sputtered in the early goings of this matchup.

As of this writing, Henry has just four carries for -7 rushing yards and it’s jarring to see the multi-time rushing champion being held to negative yards in a half. Backup Tyjae Spears has just one carry for five rushing yards, so he’s not alone in his ineffectiveness. Henry did appear on the injury report this week with a minor toe injury/rest, missing practice on Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday. But it appears that his stat line is more a function of the Titans’ struggles than anything else.

Titans RB snaps at the half:



Spears 18

Henry 7 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 24, 2023

We’ll keep an eye on Henry’s production (or lack there of) in the second half and see if this should be a concern for fantasy managers moving forward.