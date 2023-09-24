De’Von Achane finding the endzone early for Dolphins despite solid start for Raheem Mostert

First half update: Mostert took over in the final two minutes of the half. He scored two touchdowns; one was a 20-yard rushing touchdown, and the other was a short, three-yard punch-in following a turnover. Achane heads into halftime with nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, with one reception for four yards and a score.

Mostert finishes with seven carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and six receptions for 41 yards.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Dolphins offense is known for its splash plays from wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The latter is inactive with a concussion, and Hill has been his elusive, play-making self early. The highlight of the first half has been rookie De’Von Achane. He is splitting work with Raheem Mostert, who is playing well, but Achane has come down with two early scores.

Achane has nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown at the two-minute warning in the first half. He has one reception for a four-yard score. Mostert has four carries for 32 yards and has brought in all six of his targets for 41 yards. Despite the production with more touches, Achane has been the running back that has found the endzone. This isn’t a problem for Miami, but could get tough moving forward to determine which running back will have the fantasy value. The good news for Sunday is that the answer is both.