Browns RB Jerome Ford finds the endzone, backfield still split in first half vs. Titans

First half update: Jerome Ford leads the backfield with three carries for three yards on the ground. He hasn’t cemented himself as the lead back in that aspect, but luckily, he found some success through the air. Ford has brought in all three of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. He is the only running back with a target in the first half.

#Browns 1st Half RB Usage



- Jerome Ford: 58% snaps, 3 carries, 3 targets (36 yds, TD)

- Kareem Hunt: 15% snaps, 2 carries, 0 targets (5 yds)

- Pierre Strong: 9% snaps, 1 carry, 0 targets (5 yds)



No Browns player has more than 5 rushing yards — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 24, 2023

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season. Cleveland’s game last week was highlighted by star running back Nick Chubb suffering a season-ending knee injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski all week said that Jerome Ford was the team’s starting running back, despite signing free agent RB Kareem Hunt midweek. Sunday’s first quarter has not matched up with the coach’s comments, as they are giving everyone touches in the backfield.

Browns carries by player so far



Pierre Strong - 1

Elijah Moore - 1

Kareem Hunt - 1

Marquise Goodwin - 1

Deshaun Watson - 1



Jerome Ford - 0 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 24, 2023

With 3:30 left in the first quarter, Ford has since gotten his first carry of the game, joining the list of five players above with one carry each. It may be because the Titans’ run defense is tough, so Cleveland is trying to get creative with how it’s using its players. It feels like the backfield is up for grabs, but we will have to see how the game script develops. It also feels telling that Ford was the last of the six to end up with a carry.

More to come.