Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL and Apple Music announced Sunday morning that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. At this point, we don’t really know why Kim Kardashian is included in the ad, but it was a parody of Usher’s Confessions Part II music video. This season’s Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Usher’s first time headlining the halftime show, but not his first time being included in the performance. He showed up during the 2011 Super Bowl alongside the Black Eyed Peas and performed “OMG.” There are likely to be either surprise guests or more acts announced. With the Super Bowl being hosted in Las Vegas, plenty of spectacle should go along with the glitz and glamour.

Usher follows Rihanna, who performed at the halftime show last year. 2022’s Super Bowl halftime show was star-studded as Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige all took the stage. The Weeknd was the headliner in 2021.