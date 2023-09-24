Hot Seat Week 4: Second-tier ACC programs have decisions to make

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season was built up as the best of the year so far, with marquee matchups between heavyweight programs throughout the day. However, there were teams on the other side of the spectrum whose coaches are simply looking for one or two positive results to keep their jobs. Here’s a look at the coaches on the hot seat after Week 4.

Jeff Hafley, Boston College

If the Eagles had completed an improbable comeback in Week 3 against Florida State, Hafley might’ve had something to show he was headed in the right direction. A 56-28 loss to a Louisville program which needs direction is not a good sign. Hafley has been trending downwards at BC for a while, and this might be his last season at the helm. A November 11 showdown against Virginia Tech is going to have major implications on his job status.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

I would say somebody between Pry and Hafley has to win on November 11 when the Hokies meet the Eagles, but we’ve seen the famous 0-0 tie image with Frank Beamer throwing both fists in the air triumphantly. It’s gone completely downhill in Blacksburg, and this program is nowhere close to what it was. Pry needs to get some wins to show he can get Virginia Tech back to prominence in an ACC that is about to get more crowded.

Tony Elliott, Virginia

There’s some unfortunate circumstances Elliott has had to deal with, and it must be tough for him and his players to give 100% on the field. So he’s probably not in danger of losing his job this season. However, the Cavaliers have not been a good offensive team this season, and that’s the side of the ball Elliott was supposed to be good at. Brennan Armstrong regressed and transferred in Elliott’s first season after having a historic year the season before. It’s a tough situation to judge, but Elliott has not been effective in Charlottesville.

Honorable mentions