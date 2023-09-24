Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell was a scratch for week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings with a rib injury. He is expected to be available this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but will he see any action?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell did not play in Week 2. He has 54 yards rushing and four catches for 20 receiving yards in a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

SIT in smaller leagues, but START in 14 or 16-team leagues.

When healthy Gainwell and D’Andre Swift should be the Eagles’ two top backs, but the Eagles could and should be cautious with Gainwell this early in the season. Especially with Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny available for carries. In larger leagues, the risk might be worth depending on your RB or FLEX depth.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

SIT

Gainwell has more value as a pass catcher, he’s probably the best of the Eagles’ running backs at catching the ball out of the backfield. Without the PPR points and coming off the injury the risk might not be worth it for non-PPR leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenneth Gainwell

In terms of running backs, Ezekiel Elliott might be in line for more touches, but that’s a tough matchup against the New York Jets defense. As for FLEX plays, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to be fully healthy and has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.