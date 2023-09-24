Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

This week’s Monday Night Football doubleheader pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home Bengals find themselves 0-2 heading into this game and desperately needing a win. It may be tough to come by as starting quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for the game with a calf injury. With the game being played Monday night, should you risk putting Burrow in your Week 3 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow has underperformed so far this season. He heads into Monday night’s matchup as the QB32 in fantasy football, sitting behind New York Jets starter Zach Wilson. Last week, in a divisional loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow finished 27-of-41 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If Burrow had been playing this season like himself, it would be an easy yes to risk it for the biscuit and keep him in your lineup. And sure, if he plays to his potential in this game, he is worth starting, but the Rams have been tough to begin the year. They allowed 206 passing yards to Brock Purdy last week and 112 yards to Geno Smith in Week 1.

If you are in smaller leagues, you see if you have any other quarterbacks that could go ahead of Burrow. He could have a big game or be ruled inactive, and you’d be left choosing between Jake Browning or, if you are lucky, you may be able to add Matthew Stafford if your league is small enough.

If you are in 12-team leagues or bigger, you likely have to roll with Burrow this week and hope for the best. Definitely try and roster Browning, Stafford, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield as insurance.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joe Burrow

I would start Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield over Burrow this week. Love has a good matchup against a banged-up Lions defense. Stafford has been solid this season despite not having star wide receiver Cooper Kupp active. He and Mayfield also present as options you can pivot to that play on Monday night, but based on what we have seen so far, as well as Burrow not being 100%, they project as better options outright.