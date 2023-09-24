Kyren Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is the clear RB1 after the Rams decided to trade Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been really good for them when on the field and they were comfortable moving forward with him as their lead back. Williams

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Kyren Williams

Through two games, Williams has 29 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. He also has receptions for 48 yards and a receiving touchdown. In Week 1, he had to split carries with Akers who wasn't getting the job done. His usage in the passing game stood out to me in Week 2 and for what he could be moving forward. His playmaking ability helps the Rams in a big way as they might have found their RB1 for the next few years.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. In 8-10 team leagues, Williams can be a FLEX as he was probably a waiver pick up in those fantasy leagues. His ability in the passing game makes him an even better play in PPR leagues. For 12-14 team leagues, he is a good RB2 play. Nobody is competing with him on touches, so he will continue to be heavily involved in the offense.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

In both 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues, Williams is a solid RB2 option in standard leagues. His scoring ability stands out in games like this. Non-PPR leagues hurt him a bit, but with all the touchdowns that he has scored, it should offset that. The Bengals struggled against the Ravens run game last week and I would expect Williams to have a big day on the ground.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyren Williams

In FantasyPros consensus rankings, Williams is the No. 10 running back. One player around him in rankings that I would start ahead of him is Jahmyr Gibbs. I expect this to be his first big game in the NFL. Gibbs will be the RB1 in Detroit today with David Montgomery out. Look for him to be one of the top fantasy scorers in the NFL today.