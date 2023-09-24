Cade Otton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has quietly been making plays for the Buccaneers this season. Not many were high on him coming into the year because of his situation, but he is still out there in some leagues. This week, he faces a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cade Otton

Through two games, Otton has eight receptions for 60 yards. Those aren't great numbers, but looking at Baker Mayfield’s history with throwing to tight end’s, Otton will start making big plays soon. Last year, he had some success in the red zone as he scored two touchdowns with a more crowded tight end room.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. In 8-10 team leagues, you probably have a more reliable option, but in a 12-14 team league, Otton should start for teams without the Travis Kelce’s and Mark Andrews’. The Eagles are allowing 85.5 receiving yards per game against tight ends. Philadelphia has some injury issues in the secondary and at the linebacker position. This matchup bodes well for Otton who’s looking for his first breakout game.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Same as above with the 8-10 team leagues compared to 12-14 team leagues. Otton has the ability to score a touchdown this week as well. Mayfield has always favored throwing to his tight ends in the red zone and on top of that, they will need to play it safe in the red zone. Expect Otton to get 2-3 red zone targets on Monday.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cade Otton

On FantasyPros consensus rankings, Otton is the No. 23 tight end. The only player around him I would take over him is Taysom Hill. I expect a ton of carries from Hill with the injuries the Saints are dealing with in their backfield.